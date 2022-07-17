Running back Justice Haynes committed to Alabama on Sunday afternoon.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Haynes is from Buford, Georgia, and is ranked No. 48 in the 2023 ESPN 300.

"Really just the development piece, the stability," Haynes told ESPN about what he was looking for out of the recruiting process. "How they're going to develop me on and off the field -- the academics, the culture. Some few things (that are important to me and my family)."

He spent his junior season at Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Georgia, running for 2,475 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He has since transferred to Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, ahead of his senior season.

Haynes becomes the second ESPN 300 prospect to commit to Nick Saban and Alabama within the last week, after quarterback Dylan Lonergan (No. 62) on July 11.

Alabama has eight ESPN 300 prospects so far in its 2023 class, which sits fifth in the SEC but should improve with the commitments from both Haynes and Lonergan.

Haynes is the first running back for the Crimson Tide in this cycle.

"I feel like I can do it all," he said. "I can run in between the tackles. I can run outside. I can outrun you with speed, I can make you miss. I can run you over and I can also catch it out of the backfield."

He took official visits to Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Ohio State last month.

"They all stuck out in their own little way, special way," Haynes said. "They were all really good visits, which we really enjoyed and got to see the details and the greatness between all those programs."