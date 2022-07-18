Deion Sanders shares his thoughts on conference realignment across college football and how it affects HBCUs like Jackson State. (1:07)

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders will donate half of his salary to help complete the program's football facility renovations, he announced on Instagram.

Sanders signed a four-year deal worth an average of $300,000 per year in 2020.

Sanders said he wanted to up his donation to half of his salary to make sure the facility is ready a month before the season starts. Sanders's target date for completion is Aug. 4, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

"I'll put half on it to get this done," Sanders said. "If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts."

Jackson State will open the season against Florida A&M on Sept. 4 in Miami.