Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who had been scheduled to appear at SEC media days Thursday, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession (less than 2 ounces).

Smith, 21, was booked early Wednesday in the Brazos County Jail after his arrest by Texas A&M police. He also had posted bail in the amount of $8,000, according to Brazos County Jail records.

According to the police report and probable cause statement obtained by the Houston Chronicle, Smith was arrested for DWI after he was stopped for speeding just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police then found a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a gun with a "full magazine and a round chambered" during a search of the car.

Smith and a passenger in the car both denied ownership of the gun or the marijuana, according to the police report and probable cause statement obtained by the Chronicle.

A team captain in 2021, Smith led the Aggies in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (six) last season while finishing second in receiving yards (509). The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Smith has started 21 games the past three seasons and has 112 career receptions for 1,321 yards and 15 touchdowns, to go along with 373 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive back Demani Richardson, offensive lineman Layden Robinson and Smith were set to join coach Jimbo Fisher on Thursday at SEC media days in Atlanta. A native of Missouri City, Texas, Smith was an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Smith is the second prominent Texas A&M receiver to be arrested during the offseason. In March, Demond Demas was arrested on an assault/family violence charge and was removed from the team before entering the transfer portal.