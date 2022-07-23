Joenel Aguero's commitment to Georgia on Saturday boiled down to one simple reason.

"They've been trying to get me for a while," Aguero told ESPN. "I know they're going to develop me the best, so I know what they're saying is true."

Aguero, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Danvers, Massachusetts, who is ranked No. 21 in the 2023 ESPN 300, becomes the Bulldogs' 13th ESPN 300 prospect and part of Georgia's No. 6-ranked class for 2023.

He joins cornerback AJ Harris (No. 20) and linebacker Troy Bowles (No. 26) as highly regarded prospects who coach Kirby Smart will bring in to strengthen the defense.

Harris, from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, pledged to the Bulldogs on June 16 -- six days after Aguero took an official visit to Athens.

"Ever since he committed, we've been talking," Aguero said of Harris. "He's been telling me everything and why he loves the school. He was trying to get me there ever since."

Aguero also looked hard at Florida, Ohio State and Miami, but his desire to play in the SEC won out.

"I always wanted to play in the SEC," Aguero said. "I feel like it was [a goal], definitely. The SEC is big-time football. That's where you're really going to play some dawgs. It's going to help me get acclimated when I get into the [NFL]. It's going to be good for me."

Aguero is returning to St. John's Prep in Danvers for his senior season after spending the past two years at the IMG Academy.

"I feel like I can do everything," Aguero said. "I'm so versatile. I can do everything. I'll play in the box a lot. I like big hits, tackles. I also like to play one-on-one man coverage. I feel like I'm just so versatile. I can do everything."