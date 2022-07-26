Dabo Swinney breaks down why he believes DJ Uiagalelei is poised for a great junior season at Clemson. (1:08)

The Clemson Tigers are the preseason choice by the media to win the ACC for the seventh time in eight years, the league announced Tuesday.

In a poll of 164 media voters, Clemson, also the choice to win the Atlantic Division, was the overwhelming pick to win the conference title, with 103 votes. NC State, which returns 17 starters and was picked second in the Atlantic behind Clemson, earned 38 votes to win the league title.

The Miami Hurricanes were picked to win the Coastal in the final year of division play in the ACC.

The Tigers, who did not win the ACC a year ago, received 111 first-place votes in the Atlantic. Wake Forest, which won the Atlantic in 2021, was picked third.

Expectations are high for Miami under first-year coach Mario Cristobal. Miami received 98 first-place votes, while defending ACC champion Pitt was picked to finish second in the division. This is the sixth time Miami has been picked to win the Coastal; the Hurricanes have won the division only once (2017).