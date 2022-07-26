Alabama's defensive backfield depth got another leg up courtesy of Jaylen Mbakwe's commitment Tuesday.

Mbakwe, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from Pinson, Alabama, is No. 5 on the 2024 ESPN 300. He's the Crimson Tide's third recruit in the 2024 cycle, joining tight end Martavious Collins (No. 145) and wide receiver Perry Thompson (No. 150).

Mbakwe will be entering his junior season at Clay-Chalkville High School this fall.

Alabama's 2023 class is ranked ninth by ESPN and features both the second- and third-ranked cornerbacks in the class -- Tony Mitchell (No. 21) and Jahlil Hurley (No. 26).