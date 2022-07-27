Paul Finebaum says all the pieces will fall into place once Notre Dame decides if it will join a Power 5 conference. (1:16)

There are uniform reveals and then there's what Notre Dame football did to reveal its 2022 Shamrock Series uniform.

Channeling the classic scene from 2009's "The Hangover," Fighting Irish players past and present, along with first-year coach Marcus Freeman, took to the desert. Forming their own wolf pack, Freeman takes on Bradley Cooper's role, defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey is in Ed Helms' spot and, with a perfect fall out of a car, tight end Michael Mayer plays Zach Galifianakis' part. They're meeting to get the new uniform.

On the other side of the exchange are Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr., both Notre Dame alumni. Instead of getting the wrong Doug, Freeman & Co. get an old Irish jersey. That sends the crew to a hotel rooftop to find the real Shamrock Series jersey. Once there, they find a white jersey with gold numbers and golden accents.

The official Shamrock Series debuted in 2011 as a neutral-site game where Notre Dame would wear an alternate uniform design. The 2022 edition will be played on Oct. 8, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, against the BYU Cougars.

Some guys CAN handle Vegas



Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

Notre Dame does not have any future games scheduled in Thailand, so doing "The Hangover Part II" might be out of the question. The Irish will open their 2022 season in Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here's a look at the full uniform: