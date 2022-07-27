Get hyped up for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make their comeback in the upcoming college football season. (0:57)

Prized safety Caleb Downs committed to Alabama on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Downs, from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia, is No. 16 in the 2023 ESPN 300 and becomes the 11th ESPN 300 football prospect for the Crimson Tide.

He chose Alabama over Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina.

Downs, ESPN's top-ranked safety in the 2023 cycle, is the second-highest-ranked recruit for coach Nick Saban and Alabama, following quarterback Eli Holstein (No. 13).

Downs' decision comes on the heels of Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell -- both top-three cornerbacks in the class -- committing to the Crimson Tide in February and June, respectively.

Alabama's 2023 class recently jumped within the top 10 of ESPN's class rankings (No. 9).

Downs recorded 77 tackles and intercepted five passes for Mill Creek as a junior in 2021.