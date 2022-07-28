Defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc committed to Oklahoma on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound LeBlanc, ranked No. 37 in the 2023 ESPN 300, picked Oklahoma over Penn State and Florida.

LeBlanc, a defensive end from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida, is the 10th ESPN 300 recruit Brent Venables has reeled in. Nine of those commitments have come since wide receiver Keyon Brown (No. 227) announced June 5.

LeBlanc is the seventh ESPN 300 pledge for the Sooners this month. He is the second-highest-ranked recruit overall for the Sooners in this cycle, following quarterback Jackson Arnold (No. 15).

ESPN has Oklahoma's 2023 group ranked 12th. As a junior in 2021, LeBlanc had 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.