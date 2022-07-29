Just a few days after overtaking Arch Manning for the top spot in ESPN's 2023 player recruiting rankings, five-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is taking a visit to Texas A&M this weekend, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Nelson, a 6-foot-3 quarterback out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California, did inform USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the program that he would be visiting College Station, sources said. Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies put together the top recruiting class in 2022.

Nelson flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC in November after the Trojans hired Riley away from Norman to be USC's next head coach. The move had a ripple effect that prompted multiple de-commitments from Oklahoma, including Nelson, who immediately followed Riley to Los Angeles.

As a source close to Nelson described the move soon after it happened, Nelson was committed to Riley more than he was committed to Oklahoma, which made the flip more or less a formality.

Despite what seems to be a surprise visit to Texas A&M this week, Nelson remains officially committed to the Trojans and, more important, to Riley.

Should it remain that way, Nelson will headline Riley's first full recruiting class next year and arrive on campus as the likely quarterback of the future for the Trojans.

Nelson's visit was first reported by TexAgs.