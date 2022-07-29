Aidan Mizell, a four-star wide receiver from Boone High School (Orlando, Florida), committed to the Florida Gators on July 29 -- and he did it with a little flair.

Mizell, No. 93 in the 2023 ESPN 300, brought two live alligators to his announcement.

Mizell isn't the first prospect to get creative with a commitment announcement or even use a reptile.

Former Georgia running back Isaiah Crowell used a bulldog puppy to accompany his commitment to the Bulldogs in 2011.

Offensive lineman George Brown, Jr. used a baby dwarf caiman to highlight his decision to play for the Gators in 2014. Brown eventually decommitted from Florida before switching to LSU. In 2016, he transferred to the Miami Hurricanes.

Mizell's decision to attend Florida comes on the heels of him rising 120 spots in the ESPN 300 rankings for 2023.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ WR Aidan Mizell has committed to Billy Napier and @GatorsFB 🐊🐊🐊@AidanMizell really brought out the real life Gators 😳🐊 @Swamp_247 pic.twitter.com/yibng46o1h — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 29, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Mizell chose the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee.

He's the 10th ESPN 300 prospect to pledge to head coach Billy Napier and Florida. The Gators are currently 18th in ESPN's 2023 recruiting class rankings.