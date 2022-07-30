Top-ranked linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. gave Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher an important recruiting victory Saturday.

Hill, No. 7 in the 2023 ESPN 300, chose the Aggies over Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Hill, from Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, recorded 131 tackles -- 93 solo -- with 18 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks as a junior in 2021.

With coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas stealing a lot of the recruiting limelight inside the state recently, Hill gives Fisher the key recruit the Aggies' 2023 class had been lacking.

Hill is the fourth ESPN 300 prospect for Texas A&M in this cycle and the second to commit within the last week after offensive lineman Chase Bisontis announced on July 24.

"I feel like I'd be good at that -- just trying to get guys to play with [me]," Hill told ESPN last month. "Whatever squad I go to, I want to win a national championship and I just want to be a great teammate, great leader. So whatever school I go to, I initially want to be around some of the top guys."

ESPN currently has Texas A&M's class unranked.