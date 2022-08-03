Get hyped up for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make their comeback in the upcoming college football season. (0:57)

Eli Gold, who has called Alabama football games for more than three decades, will miss the start of the season next month as he deals with health issues, the school announced on Wednesday.

While he is away, Chris Stewart will take over play-by-play duties in addition to hosting "The Nick Saban Show" and "Hey, Coach."

Stewart has been the play-by-play announcer for Alabama men's basketball for 20 seasons.

A native New Yorker, Gold also calls NFL games.

The 68-year-old, who started calling games at Alabama in 1988, had a streak of 409 consecutive games called come to an end in 2020 when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In 2019, Gold received the National Football Foundation Chris Schenkel Award, which recognizes individuals with distinguished careers broadcasting college football with direct ties to a specific university.