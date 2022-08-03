Clemson safety Lannden Zanders is stepping away from football because of injuries, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Zanders was a starting safety for Clemson to open the 2021 season, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the opener against Georgia. He figured to be a key contributor in the secondary this season, but he explained Wednesday on Twitter that he didn't feel he'd be healthy enough to contribute.

"I just do not believe I'm physically able to be the kind of player I have always prided myself on being," Zanders said in his post. "Though I'm disappointed I will not be able to play football again, I leave the game with no regrets."

Zanders was a three-star recruit out of Shelby, North Carolina, and played a reserve role for Clemson throughout much of his freshman campaign in 2019. In 2020, he served as a part-time starter, but he battled injuries late in the season before returning for the Sugar Bowl, making five tackles in a loss to Ohio State.

Clemson lost three-quarters of its secondary after the 2021 season. Zanders and sophomore Andrew Mukuba were the only two safeties with starting experience who were returning.