Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley is the first college football player to ink a name, image and likeness deal with online retail giant Amazon.

Finley, a junior who transferred from LSU in May 2021, threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season. He announced the new NIL deal on Instagram on Friday. It will allow Finley to sell custom apparel through Amazon fashion and the Amazon store.

The apparel will be printed through Merch on Demand, allowing anyone to create custom clothing with their own designs.

Finley's store currently features 26 items that bear his name, from hoodie sweatshirts to long-sleeved T-shirts and pillows. One design has his initials, T.J., along with the phrase "Chosen 1." His store also has two items he did not create: a T-shirt that reads, "Lineman because quarterbacks need heroes too," and a hoodie sweatshirt that reads, "Nobody cares, work harder."

Although Finley is the first college football player to sign a deal with Amazon, the company has another collegiate athlete on an NIL deal: Clemson basketball guard Brevin Galloway.

Amazon told ESPN it has no further details to share about the compensation structure for Finley or how the contract is set up.