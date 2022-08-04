Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was charged Thursday with attempting to elude police, the same day Auburn players were scheduled to report to campus for preseason camp.

According to police officials, Finley was released Thursday from the Lee County Detention Center. An Auburn official told ESPN that the university was aware of Finley's situation and that he was back in the football complex Thursday. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is scheduled to meet with the media later Thursday afternoon. The Tigers open practice on Friday.

Sources told ESPN that Finley's charge involved an earlier incident involving his failure to wear a helmet while riding a moped.

Finley was competing for the starting quarterback job this preseason. He started in three games a year ago after Bo Nix was injured. Finley started his career at LSU before transferring to Auburn.

Finley worked as the first-team quarterback in the spring. Harsin has yet to announce a starter for the 2022 season, as Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and freshman Holden Geriner are also in the running for the starting job.

Earlier this week, Finley became the first first college football player to ink a name, image and likeness deal with online retail giant Amazon.