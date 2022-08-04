Notre Dame football added to its top-ranked recruiting class on Thursday night with a commitment from linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, the No. 38 player in the 2023 ESPN 300.

Ausberry, from University Lab School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, chose Notre Dame over Michigan and Texas A&M. He is the fourth-ranked linebacker in the class.

"They emphasized how much they wanted me ever since, probably, January," Ausberry told ESPN of the Fighting Irish's pursuit. "When I went up there in March, they were trying to get me to commit. They still wanted me hard. It just shows you how much they really wanted me throughout the recruiting process."

Ausberry is the 15th ESPN 300 recruit to commit to the Fighting Irish and new coach Marcus Freeman.

While on his official visit to South Bend, Indiana, in June, Ausberry had the opportunity to chat with several future teammates -- Keon Keeley (No. 24 in ESPN 300), Drayk Bowen (No. 89), Peyton Bowen (No. 30), Preston Zinter and Adon Shuler (No. 170).

"I think I'll fit in real well," Ausberry said. "I think they're bringing some really good D-linemen to take up blocks from your front, free holes for me to run and make tackles."

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Ausberry recorded 94 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and intercepted two passes during his junior season of high school.

"I'd definitely say my speed, running sideline to sideline," Ausberry said of his strengths. "Nobody really outruns me to the sideline, ever. I figure that's my biggest attribute."

Ausberry's father, Verge, is an executive deputy athletic director at LSU.