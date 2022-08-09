Running back Tovani Mizell became the third member of Georgia's 2024 recruiting class on Monday.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Mizell, from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, is ranked No. 94 in ESPN's Junior 300.

Mizell is the fifth-ranked running back in the 2024 cycle, according to ESPN, and the third Junior 300 member to pledge to coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Wide receiver Ny Carr (No. 25) and tight end Landen Thomas (No. 50) have also committed to Georgia in the 2024 cycle.

Georgia, which opened training camp last week, has a high-profile Week 1 game, as it plays Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Sept. 3 in Atlanta.