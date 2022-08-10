Wake Forest will be without starting quarterback Sam Hartman for "an extended period of time" due to a non-football-related issue, the school announced Wednesday.

After workouts on Tuesday, Hartman sought medical attention for a condition unrelated to football, according to the school. Details on the condition were withheld due to privacy restrictions. Medical personnel ran tests on Hartman and determined he should be withheld from competition indefinitely.

"Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said in a statement released by the school. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches."

Sam Hartman led Wake Forest to the ACC Atlantic Division title last season, throwing for 4,228 yards and accounting for 50 total touchdowns. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Hartman, a three-year starter, led Wake to the ACC Atlantic Division title last season and a Gator Bowl win over Rutgers, throwing for 4,228 yards and accounting for 50 total touchdowns.

Hartman started as a freshman for Wake in 2018 before going down with an injury late in the season. Jamie Newman took over the offense then and held the job through much of 2019. Hartman regained the starting job in 2020 and accounted for 65 touchdowns in 23 games since.

"Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach," head coach Dave Clawson said. "Sam was intensely focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We'll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can, and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery."

With Hartman sidelined, fourth-year sophomore Michael Kern is expected to take over at quarterback. Kern appeared in just three games last season, completing 2 of 5 passes for 67 yards.

Hartman has another year of eligibility remaining, and while he'd repeatedly said he was unlikely to return for 2023, he did leave the door open in the case of unforeseen circumstances.

"My sights are set," Hartman said in July. "To be worried about that now, what's the point? It could be that's the best option ... but I'm excited for this to be it and ready for the next chapter and really locked into this year."