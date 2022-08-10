Highly regarded running back Cedric Baxter, Jr. committed to Texas on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Baxter, from Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida, is No. 58 in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the fourth-best running back in the class.

He's the 12th ESPN 300 pledge for Texas. Texas' class sits at No. 3 in ESPN's latest rankings.

Baxter chose Texas over Texas A&M, Miami and Florida.

He joins four-star recruit Tre Wisner as running backs in the Longhorns' class.

As a junior, Baxter ran 202 times for 1,718 yards and had 30 total touchdowns for Edgewater High School in 2021.