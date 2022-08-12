Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on Friday that wide receiver Agiye Hall, who transferred from Alabama this spring, has been indefinitely suspended after being arrested on Thursday night by UT police on a criminal mischief charge.

Hall faces a Class B misdemeanor charge for damages totaling between $100 to $750. The UTPD report says that he damaged a parking boot valued at $600 that had been placed on his Dodge Challenger.

"We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program," Sarkisian said in a statement.

Hall, a 6-3, 194-pound sophomore from Florida, was No. 34 in the 2021 ESPN 300. He played in seven games and caught four passes for 72 yards during a tumultuous season at Alabama.

He tweeted "nah, calling it quits" following a 49-9 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 16 after he was not targeted for any passes, but later deleted it. He was not in uniform the next week against Tennessee.

On April 6, Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters that Hall had been suspended for a violation of team rules.

"Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't matter," Saban said. "Everyone has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They're all there to help them be successful."

Saban was asked what Hall could do to rejoin the team and said he'd already been given the opportunity once before.

"I don't know what his plans are for the future," Saban said.

Hall announced his transfer to Texas 13 days later.