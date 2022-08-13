Notre Dame starting receiver Avery Davis has a torn ACL in his right knee and is out for the season, the school announced Saturday.

The injury happened during practice Friday. Davis had previously injured the ACL in his left knee last November, forcing him to miss the final month of the season.

Losing Davis depletes the Irish wide receiver group further, especially among experienced players. Without Davis, only two returning wide receivers have caught more than 20 passes in a season, Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles. Lenzy is the only one with starting experience.

Nobody on the depth chart behind Davis has extensive game experience.