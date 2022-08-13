A passionate Mark Stoops defended the Kentucky football program on Saturday after comments earlier in the week from men's basketball coach John Calipari in which he called the university a "basketball school."

Stoops responded immediately on Thursday, tweeting, "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC?"

He spoke publicly for the first time on Saturday following practice, saying his responsibility is to prepare the team and that "we won't be derailed."

"When you start talking about my program and others that we compete against -- me, I don't do that," Stoops said. "I stay in my lane. So that's in defense of my players, in defense of the work that we've done. And believe me, we want to continue to push. But don't demean or distract from the hard work and the dedication and the commitment that people have done to get to this point. I don't need to apologize for that, and I won't."