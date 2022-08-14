Oklahoma got a commitment from ESPN 300 prospect Jacobe Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson is the No. 43 recruit overall and the No. 3 athlete in the 2023 class. He's a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from Mustang, Oklahoma, and chose the Sooners over Michigan, Oklahoma State, Alabama and Stanford, who were all listed in his final top five.

Johnson can play wide receiver, but likely projects to a defensive back at Oklahoma.

His commitment gives new coach Brent Venables 12 ESPN 300 commitments, which is the same number of top-300 commitments the Sooners had in the 2022 class. Johnson also gives Oklahoma five commitments ranked inside the top-50 and seven ranked in the top-10 of their respective positions.

He's joined in the class by the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, Jackson Arnold, the No. 2 defensive end in Derrick LeBlanc, the No. 7 receiver in Jaquaize Pettaway, Cayden Green, the No. 1 offensive guard, Adepoju Adebawore, the No. 8 defensive end and Lewis Carter, who is the No. 10 outside linebacker overall.

Venables and his staff have had an impressive run of commitments with eight ESPN 300 recruits choosing the Sooners since the start of July. The 12 ESPN 300 commitments in the class ties Texas and Ohio State for the fourth most of any program, which is one behind Georgia, three behind Alabama and four behind Notre Dame, who leads all programs with 16 ESPN 300 commitments.