The past 24 hours have been quite fruitful for Billy Napier and Florida on the recruiting trail.

Three ESPN 300 defensive players -- including a pair on the defensive line in the 2023 class -- have pledged to the Gators this weekend.

Linebacker Myles Graham, No. 58 in the Junior 300, from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, became the latest to commit to Florida on Sunday.

Graham is the son of former Florida and NFL running back Earnest Graham, who played for Steve Spurrier and Ron Zook from 1998-2002.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Graham is Florida's first member of its 2024 class.

Defensive tackles Kelby Collins (No. 63) and Will Norman (No. 118) both committed on Saturday to bolster the Gators' 2023 class that recently jumped six spots to 12th in ESPN's rankings.

The 6-5, 280-pound Collins recorded 116 total tackles (92 solo) with 13 tackles-for-loss and 16 sacks as a junior for Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Alabama.

The 6-4, 300-pound Norman plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and previously spent time at St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Connecticut.

Collins is Florida's highest-ranked recruit in its 2023 class, which includes 13 players from the ESPN 300 rankings.