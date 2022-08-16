Texas lost two key players to season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Fifth-year offensive lineman Junior Angilau, who has started 34 games for the Longhorns over the past three seasons, and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, a newcomer who transferred from Wyoming, both suffered ACL injuries, according to Sarkisian.

Both were expected to be major contributors this season. Angilau is Texas' most experienced offensive lineman, a position where the Longhorns have struggled in recent years. Neyor had 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns last year at Wyoming and was expected to take some focus off sophomore Xavier Worthy, who was a breakout star as a freshman last season.

"I hate it for them," Sarkisian said. "I feel for those guys who both had really good offseasons to get ready for the season. ... For us now, it's next man up. I think we've done a good job of recruiting to ensure that we can do that. We've got plenty of time. We'll be OK."

Sarkisian also said freshman offensive lineman Cole Hutson, running back Roschon Johnson and defensive back Jahdae Barron were "nicked up" and could miss time, but he expects them back for the Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

Neyor's loss is compounded by the suspension of Alabama transfer Agiye Hall last week. Hall, who was removed from the roster at Alabama for a violation of team rules, transferred to Texas in April and was arrested last week for criminal mischief after police say he used a tire iron to damage a parking boot that was placed on his car.

"We're working with his family to get him in a situation where he can be a really functional part of this team," Sarkisian said. "The goal for us is to play great football at the University of Texas, graduate from the University of Texas and be a great teammate and walk out of here an even better person than he did when he arrived. So we're putting all the pieces in place to help him do that. When the time is right, we'll have him back on our team."

Sarkisian said Hall's arrest was not the only reason for the suspension.

"This was not something that was based off of one incident," Sarkisian said. "This is something that was a body of work that I felt like I need to help the young man, and that's what we're going to do."

On the field, Sarkisian said the quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers is close.

"I would say it's tight," he said. "I will say both guys are working very hard."

Sarkisian praised his defense's effort Saturday, saying it forced three interceptions and four fumbles. However, in an intrasquad scrimmage, that also is cause for alarm on the offensive side.

"I was probably a little more concerned with a couple of the interceptions, especially when they occurred and how they occurred," Sarkisian said. "But again, that's that's our job to coach it out of the guys to to eliminate those."