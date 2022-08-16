Check out some of the Buckeyes' most electric plays from the 2021 as they get ready to reload for 2022. (1:46)

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss the season after suffering a knee injury in practice Monday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Pryor rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries as a true freshman for the Buckeyes last fall. He was set to back up TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams this coming season.

"He looked so much better than he did last year, the way he was moving," defensive end Jack Sawyer told reporters Tuesday in Columbus. "The only part of sports that I hate is injuries. I just feel so bad for him."

Pryor's injury leaves Ohio State with only three healthy scholarship running backs in Henderson, Williams and incoming freshman Dallan Hayden, an ESPN four-star recruit.

"Learning how to embrace the obstacles life may throw your way," Pryor tweeted Tuesday.

Rivals.com first reported Pryor's season-ending injury.

Pryor was ESPN's No. 7 running back and No. 128 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class.

Henderson last fall broke Maurice Clarett's school single-season freshman rushing record with 1,248 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns. Williams had 508 yards and three touchdowns on only 71 carries.