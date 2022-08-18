Notre Dame lost a commitment from its highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, defensive end Keon Keeley, on Wednesday.

Keeley is the No. 24 ranked prospect overall and had been committed to the Irish since June, 2021. He's a 6-foot-5, 230-pound recruit out of Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and is the No. 1 defensive end in the class.

Despite being committed to Notre Dame, Keeley took a visit to Alabama in July and is now looking for a new school. The Crimson Tide are in the mix to land him, and Keeley had also previously entertained offers from Ohio State, as well as Florida, where he took a visit in March, and a few others.

Without Keeley in the class, Notre Dame has 15 ESPN 300 commitments and is now tied with Alabama for the most top-300 commits of any FBS program. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have ESPN 300 linebacker Drayk Bowen, as well as ESPN 300 defensive ends Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore still committed in the class, despite losing Keeley.