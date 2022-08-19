The Texas Longhorns have named Quinn Ewers, the heralded recruit who began his college career early at Ohio State to capitalize on name, image and likeness opportunities before transferring back to his home state, as their starting quarterback.

Ewers, who is from Southlake, Texas, had been competing for the job with Hudson Card, who opened the 2021 season as Texas' starter but mostly played behind Casey Thompson.

The Longhorns open the season against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 before hosting preseason No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Ewers initially committed to play for the Longhorns in the class of 2022, but reclassified to the 2021 class and signed with Ohio State after the state of Texas had prohibited high school athletes from earning money from their name, image and likeness. Ewers took just two snaps and did not attempt a pass for the Buckeyes last season.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told ESPN earlier this week that he had "an idea" of who would be the team's starting quarterback, and would tell the team soon. Ewers, in a tweet earlier this week, hinted an announcement was coming Friday.

Sarkisian said he does not want to rotate quarterbacks, like the team did with Card and Thompson in 2021.

"I think it's hard for a quarterback to get into rhythm that way, and I think you play differently knowing, 'Hey, I don't know how many throws I'm going to get,' and you take too many chances," Sarkisian said. "I just don't think the decision-making is very good."

Texas is set to add to its quarterback room in 2023. Arch Manning, the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 300, has committed to play for Sarkisian and the Longhorns.