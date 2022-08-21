Texas Tech surprised Patrick Mahomes on Saturday with an announcement that the Red Raiders would be inducting him into the school's Ring of Honor this season.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason game against the Washington Commanders, Mahomes was asked to return to the field. He was greeted by a video announcement featuring family members, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt and Mahomes' former Texas Tech coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who congratulated him on the honor, as well as being inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be held the weekend of the Red Raiders' game against Baylor on Oct. 29.

Dear @PatrickMahomes,



You've won almost every award in this game.



We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever. pic.twitter.com/btOo858I0z — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 20, 2022

"When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes," Hocutt said. "Patrick's accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he's, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university."

Mahomes led the nation in total offense his final two seasons as a Red Raider after starring at quarterback over three seasons from 2014-16. He threw for 11,252 yards, third all-time among Tech quarterbacks.

"Patrick Mahomes is a once in a generation type talent at quarterback and a deserving inductee into the Ring of Honor," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said. "We are so proud he is a Red Raider and can't wait to welcome him back home this fall."