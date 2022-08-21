UCF has named Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee its starting quarterback, coach Gus Malzahn announced Sunday.

"Excited to announce @PlumleeJohn as our starting quarterback! #ChargeOn," Malzahn tweeted.

Plumlee won a competition with sophomore Mikey Keene and freshman Thomas Castellanos to earn the job.

Plumlee played wide receiver full time for the Rebels last season and had 19 receptions for 201 yards and nine carries for 72 yards. He started eight games at quarterback in 2019 for Ole Miss but saw his playing time diminish at the position with the emergence of Matt Corral.

In his college career he has passed for 981 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 53.8% of his attempts.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Plumlee has great speed and set the Ole Miss freshman rushing record in 2019 with 1,023 yards and also rushed for 12 touchdowns that season. Plumlee was an ESPN 300 recruit when he signed with Ole Miss and ranked as the nation's 13th best dual-threat quarterback prospect.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this report.