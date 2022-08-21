Texas Tech has named senior Tyler Shough its starting quarterback for the Red Raiders' season opener on Sept. 3 against Murray State, coach Joey McGuire announced on Sunday.

Shough won the job last season after transferring from Oregon, but broke his collarbone in the fourth game of the year, the Big 12 opener against Texas. He was not cleared for contact until after the season.

"Tyler has played well and put our offense in position to be effective consistently throughout camp, which has earned him the right to be our starting quarterback," McGuire said. "Tyler has a great football IQ and has really captured what we want this offense to look like with the type of responsibility we put on the quarterback."

Shough threw for 872 yards and six touchdowns in those four games last year, completing 69.6% of his passes. He will take over the offense under new Tech coordinator Zach Kittley, who helmed the Western Kentucky offense when Bailey Zappe threw for 5,977 yards and 62 touchdowns, setting NCAA single-season records for both yards and touchdowns.

Shough edged out Donovan Smith and Behren Morton in the quarterback competition, although coach McGuire said that all three quarterbacks will likely see playing time in the opener. McGuire has said in the past he wants to have packages for each QB, so that defenses have to prepare for each one.

"We fully intend for Red Raider fans to see all three of these QBs throughout the season. This is as gifted a room as I've ever seen, and I'm willing to put the depth of our quarterback position against anyone else in the country," McGuire said. "I know both Donovan and Behren will be ready when called upon as they have certainly earned the respect of myself and their teammates."