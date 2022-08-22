Louisiana Tech has informed Matthew Downing that he'll be the Bulldogs' starting quarterback this season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Downing is entering his first season at Louisiana Tech after transferring from TCU this past December. The redshirt junior will quarterback what is expected to be a fast-paced offense under first-year coach Sonny Cumbie.

In June, Cumbie said that he expected Downing and Parker McNeil to be the primary contenders for the starting quarterback job. The Bulldogs start their season at Missouri on Sept. 1 on ESPNU.

Downing played at TCU in 2020 under Cumbie, who was the Horned Frogs' offensive coordinator and quarterback coach that season. He also played one season at Georgia before transferring to TCU in January 2019.

The 6-foot Downing played in one game last season at TCU, completing 3 of 4 pass attempts.