Restaurant chain Hooters announced on Monday that it has signed 51 college football offensive linemen to name, image and likeness deals from teams across the country.

The chain said it wanted to sign offensive line groups, rather than individual athletes, and is now working with players from Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Miami, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Florida Atlantic and USF.

"For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."

Some of the names that have signed include McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym and Wanya Morris from Oklahoma, EJ Ndoma-Ogar from Missouri, Kardell Thomas, Miles Frazier and Marcus Dumervil from LSU, as well as Pierce Quick and Paul Tchio from Georgia Tech among a long list of others.

Part of the NIL partnership will include the players visiting Hooters locations, starring in social media campaigns for the company and encouraging fans to utilize the restaurant for tailgate and viewing parties during the college football season.

"It is an honor to have Hooters promote the big guys up front and advocate for the work, dedication and spirit of offensive linemen throughout college football," Quick said in a statement. "Like an offensive line, Hooters is all about comradery and having a good time, and I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings."