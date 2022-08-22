New Mexico has found a starting quarterback.

A source told ESPN on Monday that the school will start Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick. The Lobos open the season against Maine on Sept. 3 and then have a high-profile home date with Boise State the following Friday night.

Kendrick, a senior transfer, started four games during his career at Kansas and played in 17 games. He completed 61.1% of his passes and threw for nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

Kendrick beat out redshirt freshman CJ Montes and junior college transfer Justin Holaday.

New Mexico is coming off a 3-9 season, as third-year coach Danny Gonzales is amid a total rebuild. The Lobos play their first three games at home before traveling to LSU on Sept. 24.

The Lobos return seven starters from a defense that showed promise in 2021.