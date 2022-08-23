Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, who tied for the FBS lead in rushing touchdowns last season, is taking some time away from the team and will miss the start of the upcoming season.

Coach Charles Huff said in a statement that there's no timetable on Ali's return. The redshirt sophomore from Cleveland rushed for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns on 250 carries last year. He and BYU's Tyler Allgeier shared the FBS lead for rushing touchdowns.

"Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back," Huff said in the statement. "Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him, and we are looking forward to getting him back soon."

The [Huntington] Herald-Dispatch reported that Ali did not attend the team's most recent scrimmage Saturday, and he canceled an upcoming signing event with Huntington Quarterly for what the magazine called a "family issue." Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn likely will start in place of Ali.

Marshall will open the season Sept. 3 against Norfolk State at home before visiting Notre Dame on Sept. 10.