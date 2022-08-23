USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison has signed a name, image and likeness deal with United Airlines in a national campaign geared toward the college football season.

Addison made headlines when he transferred from Pitt to USC after winning the Biletnikoff Award last season as the nation's best receiver. He transferred to play for the Trojans and new coach Lincoln Riley, who added Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams. The terms and contract details of the NIL deal were not announced, but Addison will participate in a digital media content and engagement campaign, publicizing new point-to-point routes from the airline.

United and USC have worked together in the past, as the airline company has the naming rights to the field at LA Memorial Coliseum. The airlines partnered with Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux prior to the 2021 season and will now feature Addison in its most recent campaign.

"College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we're making it easier than ever," Michael Weeks, managing director of domestic schedule development and publication at United said in a statement in July. "We're flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend, Columbus and Baton Rouge, and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more Pac-12 fans travel to cheer on their teams."

New flights were created for Alabama's game at Texas and Washington State's game at Wisconsin on Sept. 10; Oklahoma playing at Nebraska on Sept. 17; Tennessee Volunteers at LSU on Oct. 18, Penn State at Michigan on Oct. 15, Clemson at Notre Dame on Nov. 5 are among a few others.