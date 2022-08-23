Michael Penix Jr., who transfered from Indiana to Washington, has been named the Huskies' starting quarterback, coach Kalen DeBoer said Tuesday.

Penix won the job over sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard.

DeBoer, who is entering his first season as Washington's coach, was Penix's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana in 2019.

Penix played four seasons at Indiana before entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. He was the Hoosiers' starter for three seasons but struggled to stay on the field, suffering season-ending injuries each year, including ACL injuries in 2018 and 2020.

Penix played five games in 2021 before he separated an AC joint in his throwing shoulder. He finished the season with 939 yards passing, 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Morris started last season as the Huskies went 4-8, throwing for 2,458 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games.

Washington opens the season against Kent State on Sept. 3.

ESPN's Paolo Uggetti contributed to this report.