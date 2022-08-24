Pittsburgh has informed USC transfer Kedon Slovis that he's going to be the starting quarterback, the team announced Wednesday.

Slovis beat out redshirt senior Nick Patti for the job. Slovis will replace Kenny Pickett, who led Pitt to the ACC title and emerged as a first-round pick last season.

Slovis, an Arizona native, comes across the country with a strong reputation. He made 26 starts in three seasons at USC, throwing for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Slovis' debut will coincide with the debut of new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., who comes from Boston College and has a wealth of experience in the NFL.

Slovis will start the opening game against West Virginia, which is schedule for Sept. 1 on ESPN. It sets the stage for a potential matchup with one of his old teammates. West Virginia is expected to start former USC quarterback JT Daniels in the Thursday night opener next week, although no formal announcement has been made.

The game will the be the first rivalry game between those historic rivals since 2011.