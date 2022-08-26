Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy is eligible to play for Tennessee this season after his waiver was approved by the NCAA on Friday.

McCoy entered the transfer portal in January, committed to Tennessee in May and has been practicing with the team.

An ESPN top-30 recruit in 2019, McCoy played just one season for USC, recording 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

In July 2021, McCoy was arrested on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence; the alleged conduct involved his ex-girlfriend, who, according to court documents, was not a USC student. USC suspended McCoy from all team activities in early August 2021 and kept the suspension in place through the 2021 season, even though the Los Angeles District Attorney's office later in August declined to file criminal charges against McCoy, citing insufficient evidence.

USC dropped its Title IX complaint in February, the Los Angeles Times reported, after the woman refused to participate in a hearing and allow the school access to her medical records.

This is McCoy's third transfer. Rated by ESPN as the top athlete and No. 27 overall player in his class, McCoy initially enrolled at USC but transferred to Texas, where he spent spring practice in 2019. He then transferred back to USC but did not play that season because of an illness.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.