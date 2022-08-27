The UConn Huskies will start Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson at quarterback against Utah State on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Roberson is a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey who transferred to UConn in December after coach Jim Mora was hired. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Roberson beat out a field that included promising true freshman Zion Turner, redshirt freshman Tyler Phommachanh and Northern Arizona transfer Cale Millen.

Roberson played in four games as a reserve at Penn State in 2021, completing 11 of his 28 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also brings a dual-threat element, which should help UConn in the run game against the defending Mountain West champion Utah State.

He was a highly regarded recruit in the Class of 2019, choosing Penn State over offers from North Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

UConn is making its debut under Mora, who hired Maine head coach Nick Charlton as the school's offensive coordinator. UConn went 1-11 last season and brought in 40 new players among the 82 on scholarship.