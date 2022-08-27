Stephen A. Smith and Desmond Howard clash over the odds of Texas A&M defeating Alabama in the regular season. (1:38)

Haynes King has won Texas A&M's starting quarterback job, sources told ESPN.

King, a 6-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, started the first two games a year ago before suffering a season-ending injury when he broke his right tibia in the first quarter against Colorado in Week 2.

TexAgs.com was the first to report the news that King would be the Aggies' starting quarterback.

King had been battling with LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman for the starting job this preseason. Prior to his injury a year ago, King passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening win over Kent State. King played in two games in 2020, but ended up redshirting.

One of the fastest players on the team, King was ranked by ESPN as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country in the 2020 signing class.

Texas A&M, ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston.