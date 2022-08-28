Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will start for the Blue Devils in their season opener against Temple on Friday, coach Mike Elko announced Sunday.

Leonard and Jordan Moore had been in a competition since the spring to replace Gunnar Holmberg.

"After a very intense quarterback battle this fall, we have decided to go with Riley Leonard as our starting quarterback," Elko said in a statement. "We are excited to see him lead our team this fall, and we also know that Jordan Moore will be an impact player for our offense in many roles as well."

Leonard played in seven games last year, including one start, going 37-of-62 for 381 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing 47 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns.