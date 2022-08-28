T.J. Finley has won Auburn's starting quarterback job, sources told ESPN.

The Tigers open the 2022 season on Saturday against Mercer. Coach Bryan Harsin is expected to officially name Finley as the starter within the next 24 hours.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Finley had been competing this preseason with Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada for the starting job after Bo Nix transferred to Oregon this offseason. Finley started the final three games for Auburn last season after Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury and came off the bench in the second half in Week 4 to rally Auburn past Georgia State for a 34-24 victory.

After starting his career at LSU, Finley transferred to Auburn following the 2021 spring semester. He started in five games as a true freshman at LSU in 2020 and was 2-3 as a starter.

In 14 career games, Finley has thrown 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions to go along with two rushing touchdowns. He's the only returning quarterback from Auburn's team a year ago.

Harsin has been impressed this preseason with Finley's improved command of the offense under first-year coordinator Eric Kiesau. Finley's ability to extend plays gives him an added dimension, and he's also been more accurate as a passer.