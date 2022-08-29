Get ready for Michigan's season as the Wolverines look to build off their playoff appearance last season. (1:12)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh referenced the Bible and Solomon when explaining his decision to use different starting quarterbacks in the team's first two games.

The eighth-ranked Wolverines will begin with Cade McNamara, who started at quarterback throughout last season, for this week's opener against Colorado State. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for the Wolverines on Sept. 10 against Hawai'i. Harbaugh on Monday said both quarterbacks will see time in both games, and possibly longer.

"No person, that's biblical, no person knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said. "It's a process and it's going to be based on performance, but we're not going to withhold any good thing. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks. We think that both are capable of leading our team to a championship."

McNamara in 2021 helped Michigan to its first outright Big Ten championship since 2003 and the team's first College Football Playoff appearance. He had 2,576 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64.2% of his attempts. McCarthy, a higher-rated recruit than McNamara, saw time in 11 games off the bench, recording 516 pass yards, 124 rush yards and seven touchdowns (five pass, two rush).

Rated by ESPN as the No. 25 overall recruit in the 2021 class, McCarthy was limited during spring practice with a throwing shoulder injury.

"Some people have asked, 'How did you come to that decision? Was it based on some kind of NFL model?'" Harbaugh said. "No, it's really based biblical. Solomon, he was known to be a pretty wise person."

Harbaugh said both quarterbacks are playing their best since they arrived at Michigan.

"Cade is arguably one of the most improved players on the team. J.J. did not have spring practice, but he has ascended to where he's at, based on his performance. That's a really, really good thing. There's no demotion for Cade McNamara. It is a promotion for J.J., based on what he's been able to do as well."

Harbaugh also said the possibility of one quarterback entering the transfer portal did not factor into his decision to alternate starters.