Alabama tight end and preseason All-SEC pick Cameron Latu is considered day-to-day as he recovers from an undisclosed injury, coach Nick Saban told reporters on Monday.

Saban wouldn't make any predictions about whether Latu would be available for Saturday's season opener against Utah State but noted that the tight end will start practicing Monday after missing all of preseason camp.

Latu set a school record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end last season with eight.

"We'll see how he progresses, see how he does," Saban said.

Saban said the good news is that with Latu out, the other tight ends have gotten experience and made "significant progress."

Robbie Ouzts, who saw action off the bench in 11 games last season, was listed as the starter on Monday's depth chart. Miles Kitselman, Danny Lewis Jr. and Amari Niblack are listed as his backups.

"Robbie Ouzts has done a really good job at the position," Saban said, "but all three young guys have made significant progress and they'll probably, you know, have some role in this game."