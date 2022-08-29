Auburn Tigers starting center and former Preseason All-SEC pick Nick Brahms is retiring from football after attempting to come back from knee surgery in the winter.

Coach Bryan Harsin told reporters on Monday that Brahms is "officially done with football."

A sixth-year senior, Brahms was one of the most experienced linemen in the SEC with 33 career starts.

He missed the bowl game after undergoing surgery and missed all of spring practice.

"He tried after last season, he had the injury going into the bowl game and then came back and just not there physically to be able to go out there and play and to play at the level he wants to play at," Harsin said. "Nick has been at every practice. He has helped our players out. He has helped the O-line out. He'll continue to keep doing that.

"I'm very proud of him with his efforts. One thing I told him: football ends, it always does. It's usually not on our timeline."

Tate Johnson, a former four-star prospect who did not play last season, is expected to start at center. Harsin said Johnson had a good preseason camp.

"Tate can do it," Harsin said. "He can go out there and make the calls. He can see the field. And he can move."

Auburn opens the season at home on Saturday against Mercer.