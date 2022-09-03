Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 ESPN 300 rankings are playing underneath the lights on weeknights.

Arch Manning's (ESPN 300 No. 2) senior season finally got underway on Friday night, and Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew didn't disappoint. The heralded Texas commit tossed three touchdown passes in Isidore Newman School's (Louisiana) 35-14 victory over Hahnville High School (Louisiana).

While Manning was doing things through the air, Buford High School's (Georgia) Justice Haynes was dominating on the ground. Haynes, one of two ESPN 300 running backs committed to Alabama (No. 18) -- right behind Richard Young (No. 14) -- accounted for all three touchdowns in Buford's 21-14 victory over North Cobb (Georgia).

Here's how some other of the nation's top recruits looked on Friday night, along with a few notes on uncommitted prospects visiting big Week 1 college football games:

Buckeye burners

In American Heritage High School (Florida)'s game against Lake Gibson High School (Florida) on Friday, wide receiver Brandon Inniss, an Ohio State commit, displayed some of the skill set that should have Buckeyes fans excited.

Inniss took a kickoff to the house for 95 yards during the Patriots' win over the Braves.

.@brandon5star2 doing what Brandon Inniss does. A 95yd kickoff return to put heritage up 21-6 pic.twitter.com/4jKFO3xd0X — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) September 3, 2022

The 6-foot, 190-pound Inniss (No. 34) was one of three ESPN 300 wide receivers to commit to the Buckeyes on three consecutive days back in June.

His senior year at American Heritage has gotten off to a strong start as he has hauled in eight passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns over the first two games.

Longhorn, long run

Cedric Baxter, Jr. is one of the many offensive talents -- led by Manning -- ticketed for Texas next fall. Baxter (No. 58, 2023) found some room to run during this 59-yard TD jaunt on Friday night as Edgewater High School (Florida) beat Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey).

Cedric Baxter Jr. with the house call for Edgewater. He's been a bit banged up in this game but nice vision and patience to get to the open field and gone. Top RB in 23 for @campus2canton #Longhorns #Texas #Longhornfootball #HookEm pic.twitter.com/dfm6wRYib6 — Matthew Bruening (@SportsfanaticMB) September 3, 2022

Baxter closed out the 34-10 victory with a late 96-yard touchdown run as the Eagles improved to 2-0 on the young season. Baxter, who committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Aug. 10, is taking a visit to Gainesville on Saturday to see Florida welcome Utah.

Saban has options

Dylan Lonergan is one of two ESPN 300 quarterback commitments for Nick Saban and Alabama in the 2023 class. Lonergan (No. 23) displayed his arm with this beautiful throw during Brookwood High School's (Georgia) victory over Collins Hill High School (Georgia).

Lonergan's commitment to the Crimson Tide on July 11 came almost two months after Eli Holstein (No. 13, 2023) pledged in May.

Alabama owns commitments from a pair of ESPN 300 quarterbacks for the first time since 2019.

Greathouse to the house

Notre Dame currently has the top-ranked class for 2023, according to ESPN's latest class rankings. Of the 23 commits Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have to this point, 15 of them are in the ESPN 300. The versatility of Jaden Greathouse (No. 87, 2023) was quickly apparent on this punt return for a touchdown right before halftime on Friday night.

Jaden Greathouse is insane. What a freakish punt return for six right before halftime. 🤯



Play of the night without a doubt. pic.twitter.com/zJhj7Ymv8O — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 3, 2022

Greathouse and Westlake High School (Texas) beat Judson High School (Texas) to move to 2-0.

A Texas turnover

There's a reason so many major schools are seeking a commitment from Javien Toviano.

Toviano (No. 43), a cornerback from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, took an interception to the house in the third quarter on Friday in a 44-6 victory over Cedar Hill High School (Texas).

Touchdown



Javien Toviano with the pick 6 to end the Cedar Hill threat and extend the Martin lead to 39-6 with 3:04 in thr 3rd Q@j_toviano8 | @Martin_Football #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/XFwmrFXPP7 — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 3, 2022

The 6-1, 185-pound Toviano took an official visit to Michigan in June and an unofficial visit to LSU in July and holds offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma, among others.

Notre Dame decommit visiting Columbus

Defensive end Keon Keeley, the No. 24 recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, decommitted from Notre Dame on Aug. 17.

Turns out he'll still be seeing the Fighting Irish play Week 1.

He'll be in Columbus on Saturday to see Notre Dame face off with Ohio State before going to Gainesville for Florida's game against Kentucky on Sept. 10, according to his mother, Janicke.

As a junior for Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Keeley recorded 65 tackles, 35 TFLs and 16 ½ sacks.

Several other highly ranked recruits from both the 2023 and 2024 classes will also be in attendance in the Horseshoe. Defensive ends Damon Wilson (No. 57, 2023), Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 62, 2023), wide receivers Joshisa Trader (No. 3, 2024), Jeremiah Smith (No. 12, 2024) and Ryan Wingo (No. 23, 2024) and linebacker Sammy Brown (No. 20, 2024) are among a long list.

Trader and Smith, teammates at Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida), combined for eight catches for 172 yards and three TDs in a 35-28 upset over St. John's (Washington, D.C.) on Aug. 27.

Brown plays both ways for Jefferson High School (Georgia). He ran for 196 yards and four touchdowns while recording six tackles and intercepting a pass in a 56-28 victory over Wren (South Carolina) on Aug. 26.

Four-star wide receiver visiting Tuscaloosa

Jalen Hale, No. 42 in the 2023 ESPN 300, is still on track to announce his college decision at some point in September -- possibly Sept. 21, according to his father, Courtney.

Courtney told ESPN that Jalen is taking official visits to Alabama's season opener on Saturday against Utah State before going to Austin on Sept. 10 as Texas hosts Alabama.

The 6-2, 185-pound Hale from Longview High School (Texas) had 50 receptions for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2021.

In Longview's first game of this season -- a 36-10 victory over Boyd on Aug. 26 -- he had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Five-star junior watching defending national champions

Mike Matthews, the 10th-ranked player in the 2024 class, is staying home this weekend for Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, his father, Lee, told ESPN.

The 6-2, 190-pound Matthews from Parkview High School (Georgia) has taken unofficial visits to Georgia, USC, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame.

He took an unofficial visit to Georgia in March and was offered a scholarship in May. Saturday provides an opportunity for him to see Kirby Smart's program in action.

Matthews plays both sides of the ball -- wide receiver and safety -- and programs are giving him some leeway to choose what position he'll eventually play at the next level.

He has 10 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns during Parkview's 2-0 start and intercepted a pass in a 52-7 victory over Johns Creek on Aug. 17.

Matthews isn't the only top member of the 2024 class who will be taking in Saturday's game. Four-star wide receiver James Madison II (No. 31) and quarterback Jadyn Davis (No. 38) have received offers from both schools, and both have visited Georgia multiple times.