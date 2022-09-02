Kirby Smart details for Marty & McGee the road traveled by Georgia QB Stetson Bennett to overnight success that actually was years in the making. (2:42)

ATHENS, Ga. -- One day this summer, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett knocked on an apartment door, wearing a mock U.S. Postal Service uniform. He handed a package to a woman who answered the door.

"Hey, here you go," Bennett told her. "This place is nice."

"Excuse me, why is Stetson Bennett actually delivering our mail?" a man standing at the kitchen island asked him.

"I deliver, that's what I do," Bennett told him.

Bennett, who helped deliver Georgia its first national title in 41 years with a 33-18 victory over Alabama in January, is reaping the rewards of becoming a statewide hero.

Entering his fifth season with the No. 3 Bulldogs, which begins with Saturday's opener against No. 11 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Bennett is nearing $1 million in name, image and likeness deals, according to his NIL agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management.

The aforementioned mailman skit was actually a TV commercial for a real estate development and investment management firm. He also has NIL deals with a power company, bank, clothing line, software firm, chicken restaurant, trading cards, autograph memorabilia and AARP (he turns 25 on Oct. 28).

In one of his first NIL deals for Raising Cane's, a nationwide fast-food chain, Bennett surprised hundreds of Georgia students by handing out chicken fingers and signing autographs in the drive-thru at an Athens restaurant. He joked with one customer that his total was $33.18, referring to the score in the Bulldogs' victory over Alabama.

Emily Marquis and Abby Gerwit

Bennett's hometown of Blackshear, Georgia, threw him a homecoming parade on Jan. 30. He has been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, appeared on Good Morning America and flew with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels at the Vidalia Onion Festival's air show in Georgia, about three months after he had Bulldogs fans tearing up in Indianapolis.

Not bad for a former walk-on who wore a U.S. Postal Service hat to recruiting camps to draw attention to himself, who left Georgia after one season for more playing time and who started the 2021 season as the Bulldogs' third-stringer.

"My life has gotten more public," Bennett told ESPN this week. "You still feel like the same person. Everything you do is still pretty much the same. But that kid you were to everyone else, that's what changed, which is weird. I just throw a football."

As Bennett enters his sixth season of college football, he's keeping it simple even as his life gets chaotic.

Bennett is still generously listed at 5 feet, 11 inches. He still weighs less than 200 pounds. Those are the same measurements that made him a lightly recruited player at Pierce County High School in tiny Blackshear. One national recruiting service ranked him as the 2,569th player in the country as a high school senior in 2017.

That's what makes his story even more remarkable.

"He just won me over," said Buck Belue, who was the last quarterback before Bennett to lead Georgia to a national title in 1980. "There's been so few national titles, his name is always going to be remembered and respected by the Bulldog people. That puts you in a small class of people, and I'm thrilled to have a little company. I've got respect for the guy that can persevere, and he's got one of the best stories of perseverance that we've ever seen."