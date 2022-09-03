As we embark on another college football season, take a journey into The Linebacker Lounge, the heart of die-hard college football fans. (2:08)

Welcome back college football, it has been too long.

After a soft launch last week, the season is here and Week 1 is bringing it. On the day after the College Football Playoff board decided to expand the playoffs, there are games that will factor in CFP rankings later this season.

The reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 3, open against their former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who is now coach of the Oregon Ducks. The No. 7 Utah Utes, who won the Pac-12 last season, travel to Gainesville, Florida, to face the Florida Gators, and coaches make their debuts at Miami, Oklahoma, USC and other schools.

ESPN's College Football Power Index Who is No. 1 in the latest College Football Power Index? Go to Ratings

The biggest game of the weekend has the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish facing C.J. Stroud and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. According to SportsOddsHistory.com, Stroud enters the season as the biggest preseason Heisman favorite in more than a decade. However, the past preseason favorite to actually take home the award was Oregon QB Marcus Mariota in 2014.

College GameDay is in Columbus, Ohio, for this huge matchup of playoff hopefuls. Here are the best signs from Saturday.

